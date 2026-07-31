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Home / This day that year / Lord Irwin’s opportunity-III

Lord Irwin’s opportunity-III

Lahore, Saturday, July 31, 1926

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Updated At : 03:18 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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WE have stated the problem with which India finds herself confronted at the commencement of Lord Irwin’s Viceroyalty, and have said that the existence of that problem constitutes an almost unique opportunity for His Excellency both to serve his country by restoring its moral position in India and in the East, and to earn India’s undying gratitude not only by conceding to her people their cherished birthright of full and unfettered liberty but by rescuing her from a state of internecine warfare, paralysing all her activities and threatening to destroy the very basis of her nationhood, at a time when she finds it so extraordinarily difficult to help herself. On this last point, we will permit ourselves a frank remark or two. It is no agreeable thing to anyone to confess that at a particular point of time he and his people are unable to help themselves as they are naturally anxious to. The confession is particularly disagreeable to those in whose mouth no words were commoner yesterday than self-help and self-reliance, and some of whom actually preached and practised non-cooperation with all outside agencies. But where this situation is forced upon a country by a combination of circumstances more or less beyond its immediate control, and the authority to which it looks for help is exactly that which is largely responsible for that situation and to which history or accident has confined its governmental power, what other choice is there before it? In the present case, no honest man, who is not wholly blind, can deny that this is the exact position to which we have drifted.

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