Lord Olivier’s indiscretion

SINCE he laid down the reins of office as Secretary of State for India, Lord Olivier has been guilty of many “indiscretions,” mainly in the shape of utterances which have brought upon his devoted head the wrath of officials and official apologists in India, but his latest “indiscretion” easily tops the list. In a letter to the London Times, to which we have already referred, his Lordship writes: “No one with any close acquaintance with Indian affairs will be prepared to deny that on the whole there is a predominant bias in British officialdom in India in favour of the Moslem community, partly on the ground of closer sympathy but more largely as a make-weight against Hindu nationalism.” For one who has been Secretary of State for India and who may again be Secretary of State, a statement like this is on the face of it inexcusable. Such a man may utter any amount of platitude; he may indulge in stage thunders and even violent denunciations against the party in power in England. But the moment he says anything against the Government in India he is obviously guilty of treading not only on delicate but also forbidden ground, for must not India be kept out of the pale of party politics? The guilt is all the greater when the accusation he makes is not against a particular measure or policy but is in respect of what he describes as “a predominant bias in British officials in India.” No wonder that the author of such a statement should stir a hornet’s nest and that the Anglo-Indian Press, which in all matters not adversely affecting the interests of its own community is the unfailing advocate and champion of British officials in India, should denounce him in language of unmeasured vehemence.

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