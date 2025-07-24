DT
Home / This Day That Year / Mahatma Gandhi’s answer

Mahatma Gandhi’s answer

Lahore, Friday, July 24, 1925
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
MAHATMA Gandhi has given the best and most effective answer to Lord Birkenhead’s speech. His letter to Pandit Motilal Nehru on the subject of the yarn franchise is one of those great things that make history. In his own words, he has, during the last few days, been taxing himself as to “what special exclusive contribution I can make to the memory of Deshbandhu (CR Das) and the situation created by Lord Birkenhead’s speech,” and in deciding that he should absolve the Swaraj party from all obligations under the Calcutta Pact, he has come to the conclusion that the best and most far-sighted among Indian patriots and the warmest of this own admirers could have desired. The meaning of this act and the reasoning that has led to it cannot be better stated than in the Mahatma’s own words. “The result of this act,” he writes, “is that the Congress need no longer be a predominately spinning association. I recognise that under the situation created by the speech, the authority and influence of the Swaraj party need to be increased. I would fail in my duty if I neglected a single step within my power to increase the strength of the party.” In order to effect this purpose, the Mahatma not only himself absolves the Swaraj party from the restriction imposed on it by the pact, but proposes to ask the forthcoming meeting of the All-India Congress Committee to do likewise, and place the whole machinery of the Congress at the disposal of the party, so as to enable them to bring before it such political resolution as they may consider necessary in the interests of the country.

