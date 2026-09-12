MAHATMA Gandhi’s reply to the appeal made to him by Dr Syed Mahmud and others is in the highest sense characteristic, both in its strength and its weakness. On the main issue, his position is unassailable. He can do no good by acting on the matter suggested to him in the appeal. After all, there are two outstanding problems before the country and it is in regard to them that the signatories to the appeal sought the Mahatma’s intervention. As regards these problems, Mahatmaji says: “If I have not interfered in Council matters, it is because I have perhaps no aptitude for them; certainly I have no faith in the Councils giving us Swaraj. I have ceased to meddle in Hindu-Muslim quarrels because my meddling at this juncture can, I am convinced, only do harm.” In both respects, we are in substantial, though not in entire, agreement with the Mahatma. It is impossible for a man who does not himself believe in the Council programmes to compose the differences that have arisen among those who do. The Mahatma, however, does less than justice to the Swarajists as well as the Responsive Cooperationists when he implies that unlike him, they do believe in the Councils giving us Swaraj. That is certainly not their position. To them, work in and through the Councils is one way among several, though in the opinion of many of them the most important way for the time being, through which the political salvation of the country is to be achieved. As regards Hindu-Muslim quarrels, we know of no man in the country whose intervention, if only he could be induced to intervene in the right way, would do greater good, but it must be admitted that a close study of the Mahatma’s career since the Hindu-Muslim question assumed its present shape and importance does not make one at all sanguine as to the likelihood of this form of intervention.

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