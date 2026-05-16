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Home / This day that year / Maulana Mahomed Ali’s statement

Maulana Mahomed Ali’s statement

The Tribune, Sunday, May 16, 1926

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Updated At : 03:30 AM May 16, 2026 IST
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AFTER the recent long statement on Hindu-Muslim relations issued by him to the Press and after the proceedings of the Special Khilafat Conference held at Delhi and the prominent part which he took in its deliberations and in shaping its resolutions, the tone and nature of the latest statement which Maulana Mahomed Ali made to the Associated Press in an interview before his departure to the Hedjaz, will not surprise anyone who has watched the rising tide of the bitterness against Hindus which has been rapidly occupying the Muslim mind during the last month and a half. But it will undoubtedly cause immense pain to all nationalist leaders who have prided in having Ali as an ardent co-worker in the struggle for the country’s freedom. Who even quarrelled with the Mussalmans or Hindus organising themselves properly for the purpose of bringing about internal improvement? What has been condemned all the time by all right-thinking persons has been the phases in which the movements of Tanzeem or Sangathan have gone beyond the proper bounds of internal work and have assumed an aggressive shape. But Ali, in his zeal to justify the intensification of Tanzeem among Mohamedans and the makeover of the Khilafat organisation, which has hitherto represented only the better mind of the Muslim community, to “the entire Muslim community” to be accepted “as their one organisation for the satisfaction of every communal need” has proceeded on an assumption which in calmer moments he would probably have hesitated to make. He assumes that a failure on the part of Hindu leaders “to rebuke the mischief-makers among them” has exhibited itself.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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