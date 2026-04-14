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Home / This day that year / Meritocracy and democracy

Meritocracy and democracy

Chandigarh, Wednesday, April 14, 1976

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Updated At : 04:12 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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THE Congress president, DK Barooah, who presided over the All-India National Forum of Teachers in Delhi, made an interesting suggestion to the Prime Minister. He said she (Indira Gandhi) should get a book written on the rise and fall of Indian universities on the lines of Edward Gibbon’s History of the Decline & Fall of the Roman Empire. Alas, this country has not yet produced a Gibbon, and all the pseudo-Gibbon in universities are busy writing notes and guides for the students or are minding their family affairs. There are honourable exceptions, but it is true of the vast majority of teachers whose workload is only 16 hours a week instead of, as Barooah pointed out, 16 hours a day. They have also the maximum number of holidays and vacations. The Prime Minister exhorted the teachers not to confine themselves to the classroom but to enlarge their spheres of activity and create a national atmosphere for social transformation. She deplored that educated people tended to ignore the very concept of Indianness and set such great store by everything that was foreign. She said India had a way of life and every Indian problem had an Indian solution also. On the current debate about democracy, she said democracy was not an end in itself. It had to serve a purpose, and it must be pertinent to national strength and survival. It had been suggested in many quarters that a university degree should be delinked from jobs. She was willing to consider the suggestion if someone came forward with alternative criteria which employers could apply in the selection of candidates for jobs.

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