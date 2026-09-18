Motilal Nehru explains

IF Pandit Motilal Nehru thought that the publication of the terms offered by him to Pandit Malaviya would improve his position, he was clearly mistaken. So far from improving his position, it undoubtedly makes it worse. That those terms went considerably beyond the Sabarmati Pact, even a child can see. What is his explanation of that simple fact? There is no attempt at explaining it in the long statement issued by him, except in one single sentence; and that sentence palpably fails to explain it. “It will be clear to the public,” he says, “that after the unfortunate differences which arose as to the true interpretation of the pact, the position I took with regard to the publication of the conditions of taking office was the only reasonable one.” If this means anything, it means that at the conversations that recently took place between the two leaders, Nehru’s sole anxiety was to have the conditions of accepting office reduced to writing and published/broadcast, so that there might be no room for subsequent misunderstanding, or prevarication, or backing out. Were this really the case, we for our part should go a long way with him in this matter. The difficulty of reducing everything to writing we fully realise, but we do agree with Nehru that at least the main conditions contemplated in the pact should be both specified in the pact itself and made available to the public instead of being left to be specified by either the members of the party in the legislature concerned, or even a Central Committee. Only a cursory glance at the statement, however, shows that he wanted a great deal more than this specification of the conditions of accepting office as contemplated in the pact.

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