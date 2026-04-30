Motilal Nehru explains

SO many different constructions have been put upon, and so many conflicting opinions expressed, in regard to the Sabarmati agreement that it is in the fitness of things that Pandit Motilal Nehru, who had probably more to do with the agreement than any other individual, should have taken the earliest opportunity to authoritatively explain what that agreement does or does not mean. Side by side in our issue of yesterday, we published two statements just made by the Pandit on this subject, one in the course of his speech at the Allahabad District Conference, the other in an interview given by him to an Associated Press representative, which together leave little to be desired on the score of either fullness or frankness. They show, in the first place, that the compromise was a real compromise, in which each party gave as much as it took. On the question whether office is to be accepted even if there is no suitable response on the part of the government to the national demand, it is the responsivists who have given way, because by their famous resolution at the Akola Conference they were free to capture “places of power, responsibility and initiative” irrespective of any such response. On the other hand, the Swarajists themselves have given way as regards the construction to be put on the words “response to the national demand”. The national demand, as authoritatively put forward by the Assembly, covers a much larger and wider field than the “power, responsibility and initiative” of the ministers.

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