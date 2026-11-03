Motilal Nehru versus Lala Lajpat Rai

IN the controversy involving Pandit Motilal Nehru and Lala Lajpat Rai, our sympathies have from the first been more or less equally divided. A perusal of the last two speeches made by the two leaders at Lahore, both of which have been reported at considerable length in these columns, does not in any way alter our position. There is much in the two speeches, as, indeed, in all their speeches since Rai left the Swaraj party, that is of a purely personal nature. As we have pointed out already, there is nothing to choose between the two, and each has succeeded in convicting the other of some more or less glaring inconsistencies. Pandit Nehru has had no difficulty in showing that Rai’s present position in regard to the question of acceptance of office can in no way and under no circumstances be reconciled with the position he took up in his famous Bradlaugh Hall speech. Rai has equally succeeded in showing that there is no consistency either between the cry of “consistent, continuous and uniform obstruction” with which Pandit Nehru and his party went to the Councils and the policy they actually followed there, or between that cry and the walkout, which was clearly its negation. But these personal issues are more or less subsidiary and as regards consistency, Lord Morley uttered the last word on the subject when he said in a famous speech that “a public man who spends overmuch time in vindicating his consistency makes a mistake.” Behind the personal issues, there are issues of great and outstanding public importance; and it is these issues that we have particularly in view when we speak of our divided sympathies.

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