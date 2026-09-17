Motilal Nehru’s blunder

IF anything was needed to put Pandit Motilal Nehru definitely in the wrong with regard to the failure of the negotiations between him and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, it was the publication of the terms offered to him and rejected by him at Simla. Those terms show conclusively that Pandit Malaviya went as far towards bringing about a unity of policy and programme between his party and the Swarajists with regard to fighting the general elections as it was in his power to do. In three respects, those terms were an improvement upon the proposals embodied in the Delhi resolution itself. In the first place, they did make the decision of the majority of the elected members of the party in any Provincial Legislature with regard to confirmation by a Central Committee of the party. Secondly, they precluded the idea of the party accepting office in any province unless and until the government released or brought to trial those who were detained in prisons under the Bengal Ordinance. Thirdly, as regards the Central Legislature, they contained the important provision that until the national demand was granted, the united national party would throw out every year the item of the budget relating to the Executive Council, and might even throw out the Finance Bill “as a protest against the existing high expenditure of the government until that expenditure was brought down to what the party considered reasonable, when this could be done without injury to the country.” It is for Pandit Nehru to explain why after having accepted the Sabarmati Pact he refused to accept these terms.

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