DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / Motilal Nehru’s statement

Motilal Nehru’s statement

Lahore, Friday, July 31, 1925
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:32 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

THE statement which Pandit Motilal Nehru has made in an interview with the Associated Press on the subject of his acceptance of a membership of the Sandhurst Committee is neither superfluous nor unimportant. Whether it was or was not necessary to make this statement in order to meet “the ignorant criticism of Nehru’s action by the Simla correspondents of certain Indian-edited journals,” it was certainly necessary in order to let the public know what the action of the Pandit meant and what it did not mean. It is perfectly true that the more intelligent section of the public, except where it was interested in misunderstanding or misrepresenting Nehru’s action, was under no delusion or misgiving about its meaning, and some of us have the satisfaction of finding, from Nehru’s statement, that the interpretation they put upon the action was literally correct. But this can scarcely be said of the man in the street, whose judgment really, often imperceptibly, affects vital national issues, and who, it must be admitted, is apt, in such matters and without proper guidance, to read either too much or too little into the decisions of political parties and their leaders. Nehru’s action had been attacked from two points of view, first, that it was inconsistent with the professed policy of the Swaraj party, and secondly that it was inconsistent with Nehru’s own action in refusing to be a member of the Muddiman Committee. In both cases, he gave a clear and convincing answer to the critic. He pointed out that the policy of the Swaraj party had always been to adapt itself as far as it could to the changing needs of the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts