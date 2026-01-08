DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / Muslims and Swaraj

Muslims and Swaraj

Lahore, Friday, January 8, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 05:15 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

ONE of the most emphatic statements made by Sir Abdur Rahim in his speech is that “the claim of the Hindu Sangathanists, that India belongs solely to the Hindus, is preposterous and unfounded and is unjust to India itself.” We are not aware of any responsible Hindu politicians, or, indeed, of any Hindu outside the lunatic asylum, who has ever put forward this claim. The fact is just the other way round. So far from claiming that India belongs solely to them, the complaint of the Hindus is and has always been that many of the Muslim politicians, both in their speeches and actions, obviously proceed on the assumption that India belongs solely to the Hindus and that whatever they, the Muslims, do for her is an act of favour to the Hindus. Can Sir Rahim deny that there is substantial truth in this complaint? Can he deny that even in the heyday of the non-cooperation movement, when according to a good many people Hindu-Muslim unity reached its high water-mark, a large number of Muslim politicians did seem to look upon their support of the demand for Swaraj as only a legitimate price paid by them for the Hindus’ support of the Khilafat agitation? Can he deny that the words “Your Swaraj and our Khilafat” were common in the mouths of these Muslim politicians in those days? And even now, what is their attitude? What is the attitude of Sir Rahim himself? Let this extract from his address answer this question: “I say emphatically that it is not true that we Muslims would not like to see a self-governing India provided the Government of the country is made as much responsible to the Muslim as to the Hindu.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts