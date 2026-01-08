Muslims and Swaraj

ONE of the most emphatic statements made by Sir Abdur Rahim in his speech is that “the claim of the Hindu Sangathanists, that India belongs solely to the Hindus, is preposterous and unfounded and is unjust to India itself.” We are not aware of any responsible Hindu politicians, or, indeed, of any Hindu outside the lunatic asylum, who has ever put forward this claim. The fact is just the other way round. So far from claiming that India belongs solely to them, the complaint of the Hindus is and has always been that many of the Muslim politicians, both in their speeches and actions, obviously proceed on the assumption that India belongs solely to the Hindus and that whatever they, the Muslims, do for her is an act of favour to the Hindus. Can Sir Rahim deny that there is substantial truth in this complaint? Can he deny that even in the heyday of the non-cooperation movement, when according to a good many people Hindu-Muslim unity reached its high water-mark, a large number of Muslim politicians did seem to look upon their support of the demand for Swaraj as only a legitimate price paid by them for the Hindus’ support of the Khilafat agitation? Can he deny that the words “Your Swaraj and our Khilafat” were common in the mouths of these Muslim politicians in those days? And even now, what is their attitude? What is the attitude of Sir Rahim himself? Let this extract from his address answer this question: “I say emphatically that it is not true that we Muslims would not like to see a self-governing India provided the Government of the country is made as much responsible to the Muslim as to the Hindu.”

