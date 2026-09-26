Mutual recrimination

IT was a fine example which Pandit Motilal Nehru set when in the course of his Cawnpur speech he resolutely refused to take any notice of a leaflet attacking him and his party which had been circulated at the meeting. He was actually challenged to answer the allegation made in the leaflet. “No,” he said, “I will not answer them. They will be answered by Madan Mohan Malaviya and Lala Lajpat Rai who, I understand, will soon be here and to whom I am sending a copy of this leaflet.” In our opinion, this is exactly the way to do it. Our leaders are never tired of declaring that they are fighting for principles and not for any personal ends. They are never weary of saying that they do not believe in personal recrimination and in that spirit of intolerance which is often displayed by a section of their followers. Why should not the leaders on one side, then, leave it to the leaders on the other to sternly rebuke their followers, when the latter deviate from the path of propriety and indulge in personal attacks? And why should not those in whom this confidence is placed show by their actual conduct that they fully deserve it? Public life would be a better, nobler and purer thing than it is if our leaders cultivated this habit of keeping their followers within bounds. Now that the Pandit has come to Punjab, he has an excellent opportunity of practising the principle which he so nobly preached in his Cawnpur speech. He must have read, as all readers of newspapers have, that at the recent meeting in Lahore addressed by Malaviya and Rai, as at the Cawnpur meeting, a pamphlet was circulated making a bitter personal attack on one of India’s most distinguished public men.

Advertisement