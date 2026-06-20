DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Need for an inquiry

Need for an inquiry

Lahore, Sunday, June 20, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:06 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE official communique from Shimla which we published yesterday shows that in the opinion of the Punjab Government, the local authorities at Rawalpindi did all that they could both to prevent the very serious happenings in that city on the night of the 14th and to deal suitably with them when they did take place. This is also the verdict of the special correspondent of the Civil and Military Gazette, who tells us that the police behaved magnificently. Unhappily, as far as we have been able to ascertain, this is very far from being the opinion of those principally concerned, the men who practically lost their all during the fateful two hours on the night of the 14th. As will have been seen from the version of the SGPC as well as the account received from our own representative, both of which we published in our last issue, there is great dissatisfaction among the Hindus and Sikhs as regards the manner in which the police conducted themselves during and after the riot. There are certain facts which clearly have to be explained before the official version and the version of the Civil and Military Gazette correspondent can be accepted. On the government’s own showing, the local authorities had abundant notice of the coming trouble. There is no reference in the official communique to the cinema affair, though all other accounts, including that of the Civil and Military Gazette itself, show that this was the starting point of the trouble. But surely there could be no manner of doubt after the incident of the 13th that at any moment there might be an outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts