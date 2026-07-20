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Home / This day that year / Need for immediate action

Need for immediate action

Lahore, Tuesday, July 20, 1926

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Updated At : 02:10 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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THE public all over the country will strongly and emphatically support the demand of the Indian Association of Calcutta for an immediate and thorough enquiry into the origin of the latest Calcutta riots. That these particular riots, at any rate, were deliberate and premeditated there can unfortunately be no doubt. Even the Anglo-Indian Press, which in these matters is always slow to speak out, presumably because of its ‘predominant” pro-Muslim bias, is unanimous on this point. The Englishman of Calcutta thinks that “the law has been broken and broken by deliberate and reasoned intention, and that no amount of rhetoric about Qoranic injunctions or previous practice can get away from that hard and unpalatable fact.” The same paper adds: “The Mahomedans are entirely responsible for the outbreak which of necessity reflects in an ugly and sinister manner on their community as a whole.” The Statesman goes to the root of the mentality responsible for the riots by declaring that “to represent the Hindu procession, pushing along public streets under the conditions laid down by the Government, as a provocation,” as Mr Ghuznavi did in the extraordinary message he sent to his co-religionists en route to Simla, “is unworthy of any man who aspires to play an important part in public affairs.” Nor is the same section of the Press in other parts of the country behindhand in its condemnation of Mahomedan aggressiveness in this case. “The blame for the outbreak,” writes the Civil and Military Gazette, “must rest entirely with the Mahomedan instigators.”

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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