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Home / This day that year / Nizam’s administration

Nizam’s administration

Lahore, Friday, August 6, 1926

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Updated At : 04:40 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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IF the rumour to which the Hyderabad correspondent of the Indian Daily Mail has given currency is well founded, and it cannot be many hours before we shall know the truth, then the Government of India has taken the most sensational action ever taken by it in recent years in its relations with the Indian States. Hyderabad is beyond question the premier Indian State. Its area is no less than 82,691 square miles and its population is 12.5 million. Its revenues amount to more than Rs 5 crore and expenditures to more than Rs 4.5 crore. The relations between the Nizam and the British Government are governed by a treaty, and His Exalted Highness has been called and has always been proud to call himself His Majesty’s “faithful ally.” He is certainly supreme in his State, and exercises much greater powers over his subjects than most of the other Princes. In fact, in purely internal affairs, his government has to all intents and purposes been free from outside interference. He has certainly been very jealous of his position and prestige. If we are not mistaken, he was the only Indian Prince who did not attend some of the durbars held by Indian Viceroys. As regards the Chamber of Princes, he has never attended it and has never concealed his intention of not participating in its deliberations. Such is the Prince against whom, according to the “strong rumour” circulated by the Indian Daily Mail correspondent, grave charges of maladministration have been made in a “final” communication addressed to him from Simla, and who has been informed that failing a satisfactory answer by a certain date, a special commission may be appointed to enquire into the internal affairs of his State.

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