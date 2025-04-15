DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / This Day That Year / No invitation to prominent leaders

No invitation to prominent leaders

Lahore, Wednesday, April 15, 1925
article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:52 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

WE do not attach any excessive importance to the announcement made by the Under-Secretary of State for India in the House of Commons that it is not the intention of His Majesty’s Government to invite prominent Indian leaders like CR Das, Mahatma Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai, Srinivasa Sastri and Annie Besant to “come to Great Britain for the purpose of a discussion and conference as regards the best means to be adopted for securing the full cooperation of all classes in India for the re-establishment of social and industrial peace.” As we said the other day, we were not among those who expected Lord Birkenhead or, for that matter, the Government of which he is a member, to prove courageous or statesmanlike enough to initiate so radical a departure from the traditional policy of the British Government in this respect. The only English statesman of our time who has in one notable instance made himself responsible for such a departure is Lloyd George, and even in his case the general belief, which is probably true, is that in inviting the Irish leaders to come to England for a conference with His Majesty’s Government, he only made a virtue of necessity. In the case of India, the necessity, though equally great, is not equally obvious, and George has nothing to do with the present Government. The ordinary English practice in such cases is to throw out hints rather than issue invitations, and, when the hint is acted upon, to hold informal discussions, and, that, too, often only through intermediaries. There is nothing in Earl Winterton’s recent statement to show that this will not be done in the present case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper