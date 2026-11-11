Origin of 'Montford' reforms

AN interesting addition has just been made to our knowledge of the precise origin of the Reforms associated with the names of Edwin Montagu and Lord Chelmsford. Of the several impersonal forces that had been at work for some time and made the Reforms more or less inevitable, much has again and again and quite rightly been said. The most noticeable of these were the Great War, with the moving ideas of self-determination, rights of nationalities and the necessity of making the world safe for democracy, which it had brought into general circulation, the re-entry of the so-called Extremists into the Congress, the Hindu-Mahomedan Entente, of which the Lucknow Pact was the visible embodiment, the whirlwind campaign of Annie Besant and Bal Gangadhar Tilak in favour of Home rule, and last but not the least important, the Nineteen Members’ Memorandum. Whatever other factors may have influenced the decision of British statesmanship in the matter of the Reforms, it is perfectly certain that this decision would never have been taken but for the cumulative pressure of these or most of these events on it. It is nonsense to say that the Reforms were a spontaneous gift made by one country to another. There is no instance in history of any such gift, and in the present case, the verdict of impartial history has long settled down to the view that like all constitutional changes of the same magnitude in other countries, the Reforms of 1919-20 were wrung out of the governing authority by circumstances which it found equally impossible to resist and control.