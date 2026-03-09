Partnership in government

LORD Irwin’s speech at the Colonial Institute farewell lunch deserves greater attention than we were able to bestow upon it in our recent leaderette on the subject. “We are convinced,” said his lordship after referring to Britain’s alleged decision to carry on her work in partnership with the people of India, “that in India’s future Britishers and Indians have both a vital contribution to make.” This particular statement has been made so often and by so many authorities ever since Lloyd George made his unfortunate “Steel Frame” speech that it is necessary for India to say in the clearest language she can find what she thinks of it. There are three assumptions underlying this statement. The first is that when in August 1917, the British Government and Parliament made the famous declaration of their future policy with regard to India, a declaration which was subsequently embodied in the Government of India Act, they promised to India nothing more than that the Indians should be associated as partners in the government of their own country. The second is that the progressive realisation of this partnership in the government of the country is all that India can reasonably expect from those who have hitherto been the sole possessors of governmental authority in this country. The third and last assumption is that this partnership is good for India herself, because each of the two partners has contributions to make to the successful governance of the country, which the other cannot make, and which nevertheless are essential. We need scarcely say that not one of these assumptions can for one moment be accepted by any right-thinking, patriotic or self-respecting Indian.

