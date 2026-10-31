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Home / This day that year / Party recrimination

Party recrimination

Lahore, Sunday, October 31, 1926

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Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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NOTHING is more distressing to a patriotic Indian capable of taking a long view of things and not identified with any of the numerous parties into which political India is at present divided than the spectacle of old and tried leaders, some of whom have been lifelong comrades in the battle for the country’s political emancipation, not only fighting one another with a bitterness which only fundamental difference could justify, but using language towards one another of which they will be the first to be ashamed when the election furore will have passed and political sanity will have again established its sway. Let it be said plainly that in this respect, there is nothing to choose between the Responsivists and the Congress Independent party on the one hand and the Swaraj party on the other. The leaders of both parties have been equally to blame in this matter, and the rank and file have gone a long way farther than the leaders in this campaign of mutual recrimination. It is no use asking who initiated the campaign. It takes two to make a fight, and in a fight like this the party that continues it has the same responsibility as the party that initiated it. Nor is it any use telling us that such fights are common enough in self-governing countries, and that charges and counter-charges against parties and prominent party leaders are an ordinary feature of all electioneering campaigns in all countries. That is true, but as our leaders are themselves never weary of reminding the world at other times and in other cases, the conditions in India are entirely different from those in self-governing countries.

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