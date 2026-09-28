THE Viceroy could not have given better or more wholesome advice to the students of the Bishop Cotton School, Simla, than he did in his speech at the Founder’s Day anniversary, when he said that “in order to produce better members of society, they should learn how to know right from wrong and to prefer right to wrong, to play the game of life as members of a team, and when the game was going against them to play all the harder.” There is no reason to think that in giving this advice, His Excellency had any other object in view except the promotion of the general good of the students themselves and of the community to which they belong by holding up to their admiration what he called the “English Public School Tradition.” But his words have a distinct bearing on one of our immediate problems, that of eschewing the spirit of intolerance and rowdyism, which is so often displayed at our public meetings by a section of the audience, not all of them students, nor all of them young, but mostly consisting of men who, whether young or old, have in a full measure that zeal and enthusiasm which one generally associates with youth. In the early days of the non-cooperation movement, as long, in fact, as that movement was a thing of power in the country, it was almost impossible for anyone who was not a non-cooperator, and especially for all those who were believed to be strongly opposed to non-cooperation, to obtain a hearing at a public meeting. Even the Right Hon. Srinivas Sastri and Dr Annie Besant, each with a distinguished record of public service, were attempted to be shouted down, in some cases with success.

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