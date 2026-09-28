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Home / This day that year / Play the game

Play the game

Lahore, Tuesday, September 28, 1926

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Updated At : 03:14 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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THE Viceroy could not have given better or more wholesome advice to the students of the Bishop Cotton School, Simla, than he did in his speech at the Founder’s Day anniversary, when he said that “in order to produce better members of society, they should learn how to know right from wrong and to prefer right to wrong, to play the game of life as members of a team, and when the game was going against them to play all the harder.” There is no reason to think that in giving this advice, His Excellency had any other object in view except the promotion of the general good of the students themselves and of the community to which they belong by holding up to their admiration what he called the “English Public School Tradition.” But his words have a distinct bearing on one of our immediate problems, that of eschewing the spirit of intolerance and rowdyism, which is so often displayed at our public meetings by a section of the audience, not all of them students, nor all of them young, but mostly consisting of men who, whether young or old, have in a full measure that zeal and enthusiasm which one generally associates with youth. In the early days of the non-cooperation movement, as long, in fact, as that movement was a thing of power in the country, it was almost impossible for anyone who was not a non-cooperator, and especially for all those who were believed to be strongly opposed to non-cooperation, to obtain a hearing at a public meeting. Even the Right Hon. Srinivas Sastri and Dr Annie Besant, each with a distinguished record of public service, were attempted to be shouted down, in some cases with success.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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