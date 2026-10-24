Political parties in India

THE singularly interesting speech made by the Viceroy at the dinner given in his honour by the President and members of the Punjab Legislative Council easily divides itself into two parts. In one, he dwelt upon the merits and demerits of the party system, the duty of the Opposition in any country in which the party system exists and the general principles which, in his opinion, very closely affect the life of any party worthy of the name. Not only is the position taken by His Excellency in this part essentially sound, but there is a vein of idealism running through it which lends to it an added charm of its own. Of the party system, he said that “it is happily or unhappily true that very few individuals ever find themselves in complete agreement and, therefore, any party involves each man giving up a little of his own aims and desires and receiving in return the support and collaboration of his fellow members.” The justification of this self-surrender lies in the fact that it is “the only means of marshalling the forces and pooling the energies of a country and getting things done.” As Edmund Burke, whom His Excellency quoted in another connection, said in a memorable pamphlet, “it is no very rational account of a man’s life that he has always acted right, but has taken special care to act in such a manner that his endeavours could not possibly be productive of any consequence.” To quote from Burke’s biographer, these words, “though written only as a reply to Bolingbroke, who had denounced party as an evil, remain as the best general apology that has ever been offered for that principle of public action against more philosophical attacks than Bolingbroke’s.”

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