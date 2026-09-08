Praise for Patel

THE chorus of praise which was showered on the Hon’ble VJ Patel on the last day of the last session of the present Assembly was as well-deserved as it was sincere. It was not merely a conventional expression of appreciation but a genuine tribute in which all sections of the House joined. The fact that members whose political views are as far apart as those of Mr Rangachariar, Sir Sivaswami Iyer, Sir Abdul Qayum, Sir Walter Wilson, Mr Venkatapatiraju, Mr Mohamed Yakub, Pandit Malaviya and Sir Alexander Muddiman all agreed that Patel had discharged the duties of his high office with the utmost impartiality, tact and efficiency is a conclusive proof, if proof were needed, of the universal esteem in which Patel is held by all sections of the House. Another remarkable fact about the appreciative references that were made to his work as President of the Assembly was that not one of the speakers belonged to his own party and practically all of them had opposed his election to the chair. At the time of Patel’s election as President, doubts were entertained in certain quarters whether, having been one of the most active fighters in the Swarajist camp, he would be able to completely shed his political leanings when he occupied the chair. The manner in which he discharged the duties of his onerous office, however, very speedily dissipated those doubts; and at the close of his term, everyone expressed the hope that he would be returned unopposed to the Assembly and his election to the chair would not be contested.

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