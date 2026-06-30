DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Prison reform in Punjab

Prison reform in Punjab

Lahore, Wednesday, June 30, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THREE important Bills dealing with the administration of prisons in the province are coming up before the Legislative Council in the present session. The first of these is titled the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Bill and adds the following further provision to Section 6 of the Prisons Act, 1894: “Provided further that in Punjab, the Local Government may appoint for any prison a Deputy Superintendent instead of a Jailor, and an Assistant Superintendent instead of a Deputy or Assistant Jailor, and these officers when so appointed shall exercise the same powers, discharge the same duties, and be subject to the same disabilities as Jailors and Deputy/Assistant Jailors, respectively.” The Bill is intended to give effect to the recommendation of the Prisons Inquiry Committee recently appointed by the Punjab Government, which proposed that the present Jailors, Assistant Jailors and Deputy Jailors be replaced by men of a higher status receiving a higher scale of pay. It is, however, only an enabling measure, and does not make it obligatory on the Government to introduce the reform in all jails in the province. In the statement of objects and reasons appended to the Bill, we read: “Owing to the difficulty of finding simultaneously a large number of officers, the change will be introduced gradually and not in all jails at the same time. The Bill has been so drafted as to provide for the introduction of the new system in successive jails, as officers become available. The reason given by the Government for not simultaneously introducing the proposed reform in all jails is by no means convincing, and we make no doubt that suitable men in sufficient numbers will be forthcoming if the Government looks for them in the right manner through a properly constituted competitive examination.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts