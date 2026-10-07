WITH the filing of nomination papers by candidates in some of the provinces, the General Elections may be said to have begun in right earnest. The stage of mere preparations is over. The country is now in the throes of the actual contest. In the two provinces in which candidates have so far been nominated, the large majority of the seats are being contested in some cases by more than two candidates. This is exactly as it should be, and shows that to the only part of the present Constitution that is really valuable — the exercise of the franchise — the country is no longer either hostile or apathetic. On one point, however, we must once again utter a word of warning. In our opinion, it would be a great mistake at this stage to oppose the return of the best men in any of the progressive parties, and especially their accredited leaders. The reason is perfectly obvious. In spite of all that has happened or may happen in the immediate future, the progressive parties in our legislatures are and will for some time continue to be His Majesty's Opposition at least on the main issue; and as long as the government continues to be exclusive, and to rely upon its exceptional powers of certification and veto to carry on the administration irrespective of the wishes of the people, it is not merely the strength but the quality of the Opposition that will matter. To slightly alter the words of Dr Johnson, it is not enough merely to outvote the government; it is necessary at every stage to outargue them. For this, it is essential that as many as possible of our best men should be in the Councils.

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