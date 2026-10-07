DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Progressive parties

Progressive parties

Lahore, Thursday, October 7, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 02:45 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

WITH the filing of nomination papers by candidates in some of the provinces, the General Elections may be said to have begun in right earnest. The stage of mere preparations is over. The country is now in the throes of the actual contest. In the two provinces in which candidates have so far been nominated, the large majority of the seats are being contested in some cases by more than two candidates. This is exactly as it should be, and shows that to the only part of the present Constitution that is really valuable — the exercise of the franchise — the country is no longer either hostile or apathetic. On one point, however, we must once again utter a word of warning. In our opinion, it would be a great mistake at this stage to oppose the return of the best men in any of the progressive parties, and especially their accredited leaders. The reason is perfectly obvious. In spite of all that has happened or may happen in the immediate future, the progressive parties in our legislatures are and will for some time continue to be His Majesty's Opposition at least on the main issue; and as long as the government continues to be exclusive, and to rely upon its exceptional powers of certification and veto to carry on the administration irrespective of the wishes of the people, it is not merely the strength but the quality of the Opposition that will matter. To slightly alter the words of Dr Johnson, it is not enough merely to outvote the government; it is necessary at every stage to outargue them. For this, it is essential that as many as possible of our best men should be in the Councils.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts