Protection to the cotton industry

THE Mill Owners’ Association, Bombay, has just submitted a lengthy and well-reasoned statement to the Tariff Board which was appointed by the Government of India at its own request to examine the causes of the present depression in the cotton industry and suggest remedies. The statement contains many interesting facts regarding the origin, growth and present condition of this important industry in India. It also refers to various periods of depression in the past life of the industry and the causes that led to it. It then points out how the present depression was brought about and what, in the opinion of the association, are the remedies that should be applied. Among these remedies are the imposition of an additional import duty on cotton goods and yarn coming from Japan and the reduction of several taxes and duties that are pressing heavily on the industry. Doubtless, other suggestions will also be made by men and associations interested in the industry. One thing, however, is plain — the cotton textile industry in India is in a very unfavourable position and has to be placed on a satisfactory footing. There are both internal and external causes for the present position, and these have to be impartially studied before proper remedies can be applied. The association, in its statement, points out that the prosperity of the industry was seriously affected in 1898 owing to a change in the policy of the government, which affected India’s yarn trade with China and induced Japan to start her own mills.

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