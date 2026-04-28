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Home / This day that year / Provincial Hindu Conference

Provincial Hindu Conference

The Tribune, Wednesday, April 28, 1926

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Updated At : 04:46 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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THE proceedings of the Punjab Provincial Hindu Conference, which has just concluded its session at Ambala, were an indication of the growing communal consciousness amongst the Hindus. There is no doubt that the tendency of such consciousness is to turn the people away from the national ideal or at any rate to weaken their enthusiasm for the national cause, and to that extent communal organisations for political purposes must be condemned by all right-thinking and patriotic men; but it cannot be gainsaid that the Hindus were the last to take to communal organisation and even now, in the face of the gravest provocation, they have not allowed their community to usurp what rightfully belongs to the nation. For this, credit is due to that valiant band of Hindu leaders who have been doing all they can to check the rising wave of communalism amongst the Hindus and prevent them from losing their heads in the growing impulse of communal separatism to the detriment of the more vital interests of the country as a whole. From this point of view, we have no hesitation in congratulating the Hindu conference on the moderate tone of the resolutions passed by it. Of the resolution passed on Saturday, the first called upon the Provincial Hindu Sabha to take necessary steps to protect the interests of the Hindus at the forthcoming elections in accordance with the resolution of the last session of the Hindu Mahasabha. The second resolution demanded special representation for various important interests such as those of landlords, industrialists and the university. The third resolution was about the Money-lenders Bill.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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