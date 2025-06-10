Punitive police in Madras

THE Government of Madras issued a Press communique on 28th May, announcing its decision to deploy a punitive police force in Gooty and 25 villages in Anantapur district and detailing the circumstances which, in its opinion, had necessitated the extra police. In that communique, the government stated that there was a long-standing factional feud between two Reddies, or chief men of the village, and their adherents which caused serious disturbance to the public peace. Even so far back as 1900, these factions existed in the locality and several murders and other heinous crimes were reported. From 1912 to 1920, there was peace owing, it is said, to the preponderance of the strength of one party, but since 1920, there had again been a recrudescence of crime. In 1922, an attempt was made on the life of the leader of one faction, but he escaped with a wound in the leg. Then, cases of serious rioting occurred in the same year in a village and all ended in the discharge of the accused. A dacoity and looting took place in 1924 when the houses of four persons belonging to the party opposed to the leader of the one previously attacked were raided and the property of the persons was looted in broad daylight. About 150 persons participated in this crime, carrying firearms, axes and other deadly weapons. The communique does not say if any of these men were arrested and tried and if so with what result, but adds that during the last two years, serious riots had again occurred and that life and property were insecure in the locality. These, then, are the facts briefly stated which, in the opinion of the Madras Government, justify the imposition of a punitive police force.

