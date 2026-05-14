WE have already dealt with some of the features of the Punjab Administration Report. The report is nothing short of an ill-disguised attempt at official propaganda of a most objectionable type, and is full of half-truths and positive misstatements of fact. Perhaps the most serious misrepresentation of fact contained in the report is regarding the debate on the report of the Reforms Enquiry Committee. It is a well-known fact that with the collapse of the non-cooperation movement and the comparative weakening of the forces that are struggling to wring more constitutional reforms from the hands of an unwilling bureaucracy, the back of the present irresponsible government has stiffened; and the British officials, who only a few years ago were not sure of maintaining their autocratic rule in India for even another ten years, can now afford to laugh at the popular demand for further effective constitutional advance, even though that demand has the combined support of all political parties in India. As was to be expected, barring a few honourable exceptions, the British officials in the Punjab, who, by tradition and upbringing as well as on account of the absence of a strong and organised political party in the province, constitute the most reactionary and autocratic portion of the bureaucracy, are the foremost to pour ridicule and contempt on the demand for Swaraj. We are, therefore, not in the least surprised at the manner in which the report refers to the debate in the Legislative Council on the Muddiman Report.

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