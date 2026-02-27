DT
Punjab Budget

Punjab Budget

The Tribune, Saturday, February 27, 1926

Updated At : 04:48 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
IN his speech in the Punjab Legislative Council while presenting the Budget for 1926-27, Sir John Maynard endeavoured to show that Punjab had now recovered from the after-effects of the War and entered on a more or less assured career of prosperity. “The six budgets of this province for whose preparation I have been responsible,” he said, “have travelled over the whole range of the financial barometer from discontent and drought and deficit, through the stages of gradual recovery, to the present time which, with all the caution and modest reserve becoming to one who has seen the clouds of misfortune pass suddenly over the fair face of an untroubled heaven, I venture to describe as one of happy promise.” We have no doubt that Sir Maynard will be the recipient of general congratulations on his almost unique good fortune. Let us take a bird’s eye view of the facts revealed by his speech. Taking ordinary and extraordinary accounts together, the total budgeted receipts for the current year amounted to Rs 13.95 crore and fell to Rs 13.12 crore in the revised ones which, with the opening balance of Rs 1.41 crore, made a gross total of Rs 14.53 crore. On the disbursement side, the budgeted figure of Rs 13.82 crore fell to Rs 12.52 crore (revised), thus leaving a total surplus of Rs 2 crore. Turning to the details of the expenditure, Sir Maynard was able to claim that the government was now able to do for the beneficent departments what it could not do in the days of poverty, and that those departments were receiving a much larger share of the advantages of opulence than other departments.

