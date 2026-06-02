WE have already dealt with some aspects of the report of the committee appointed by the government to investigate certain matters connected with the administration of jails in the province. The committee was constituted to inquire into allegations as to the existence of corruption, unauthorised punishment as well as indulgences in Punjab’s jails and to pay special attention to the question of prisoners’ diet in its bearing on the alleged malpractices. The most important feature of the report submitted by the committee is that in regard to all these matters it fully bears out the serious allegations about the maltreatment of prisoners which have been published in the press during the last four or five years. The committee had to submit its report within an unduly short period and its inquiry was thwarted at every step by interested jail officials who used every device that they could think of to suppress the truth and mislead the committee. In addition to these serious handicaps, the committee had to contend with another very important obstacle in the way of getting at the truth about the malpractices prevalent in the jails. From the very nature of the inquiry, the committee had to depend mainly on the evidence of the prisoners who were actually undergoing their sentences in the jails and were not inclined to invite reprisals from unscrupulous jail officials by laying bare their oppressive, corrupt and illegal practices before the committee.

Advertisement