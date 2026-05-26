THE paper on “Punjab’s Problems and the next Statutory Commission” read by Raja Narendra Nath, MLC, before the Tilak School of Politics, which we have already reproduced in these columns, is a deeply interesting and thoughtful survey of some of the most important constitutional problems that confront the province at the present moment. It is, in fact, the first attempt at anything like a critical discussion of the problems that have arisen or intensified in this province as the result of the reforms, as well as of the conditions of further constitutional advance if that advance is to proceed along proper lines. Raja Narendra Nath possesses an intimate knowledge of the administrative problems of the province and has been an active member of the Punjab Legislative Council after the inauguration of the reforms. He is, therefore, entitled to speak with authority on the subject, and his views deserve the careful consideration of all who are interested in the constitutional advancement of the province. Another fact which invests his views with particular importance is that in spite of his being one of the foremost leaders of a particular community he is singularly free from communal bias, and scrupulously refrains from claiming any special privilege for his own community which is not prepared to share with other communities. No impartial survey of the political conditions of the province can ignore the grave consequences of setting up rival communal and religious parties in the legislature, and Raja Narendra Nath has very ably discussed the serious consequences to which the policy of communal representation through separate electorates has led since the inauguration of the reforms.

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