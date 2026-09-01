THE report of the State Railways Workshops Committee presided over by Sir Vincent Raven, which was published recently, is an important document, embodying several valuable suggestions and useful recommendations which have come none too soon. We shall deal here with only a few of the points taken up in the report so as to indicate the aspects in which the views expressed in the report do, in our opinion, require some modification or emphasis. In his preface, Sir Raven adumbrates the idea of placing the workshops on all the four State-worked railways under the final control of a Mechanical Engineer-in-Chief, who would carefully examine the requirements of all these railways. He adds that this officer would be in a position to compare the work done in various workshops, carry out a definite policy with respect to the standardisation of manufacture and coordination of repairs and to this extent relieve agents of much work of which ordinarily they have little knowledge. This is a suggestion of far-reaching effect and requires to be zealously examined. The argument will equally justify the transfer of control of other departments of the railway administration to a central authority and to transform the four administrations now existing into a single one. This, however, is a matter in which progress must be slow and careful. Under the present arrangements, some good work is being done in the way of standardisation by means of a committee which embraces not only the four railways which the Raven Committee has had in view but also the company-worked railways.
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