Rawalpindi riots

WE have seen a copy of a representation submitted by Bhagat Lachhmi Narain, Advocate, President of the Rawalpindi Bar Association, to the Deputy Commissioner, regarding the causes of the disturbance at Rawalpindi as well as the manner in which the police are investigating the cases arising out of the riot. We have also seen a copy of the statement sent by Sardar Bahadur Malik Mohan Singh, President, Municipal Committee, Rawalpindi, to the secretary of the Conciliation Board, in which he deals with the question as to how far the erection of the cinema in a street towards the back of the Jumma Mosque and the Sikh procession can be held responsible for the deplorable riots that occurred a day after the procession. Both these statements throw a flood of light on the causes that led to the regrettable happenings at Rawalpindi, and go a long way to disprove the supposition that either the building of the cinema or the Sikh procession was at all responsible for the riots. As to the cinema, it is pointed out that no objection was taken by any responsible Mussalman to its erection until after the construction of the building. The lease of the site was registered by a Mussalman Honorary Magistrate, who is also a Municipal Commissioner, and it was clearly stated in the deed that the lease was being granted for the purpose of erecting a building to be used for cinematograph shows. The application for constructing the building reached the Municipal Committee as early as February; and the Ward Member, a Mussalman of position and influence, after an inspection of the spot, saw no objection to the sanction of the building.
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