Rawalpindi riots

WE have received copies of two representations addressed on behalf of the Hindus of Rawalpindi to Sir John Maynard (when he visited that place after the riots) and to the District Magistrate. These representations make serious allegations against the conduct of the local police during and after the riots. It is alleged that certain police officials not only acted in such a way as to facilitate the incendiary activity of the mob, but also connived at the subsequent removal of looted property to safe places in bullock carts from the mandi. Secondly, while the owners of shops were prevented from entering the mandi to extinguish the fires, the police made no attempt whatsoever to do so. Thirdly, the reports of Hindus were not recorded until two or three days after the disorder, and no attempt was made to arrest the offenders or to recover the looted property when it would have been easier to do so. As to the present police investigation, it is urged that the continued presence at Rawalpindi of police officers, against whom such serious allegations are made, and the fact that the special investigating officer has to work through constables who were associated with the former and are under their influence, is calculated to make the investigation largely abortive so far as the aggrieved Hindus are concerned. All these allegations have been categorically made by responsible and representative Hindus of Rawalpindi, including the President of the local Hindu Sabha, who offer to prove them if the government institutes an impartial inquiry into the matter.

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