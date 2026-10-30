Reforms in Punjab

WE owed it to the courtesy of His Excellency in attempting, in his recent speech at the Punjab Legislative Council, a specific reply to our comments on the part of the Viceroy’s Durbar speech in which he spoke of “the harmonious working of the Reforms” in this province, no less than to the intrinsic importance of the subject to make a few further observations in regard to it. The position taken up by His Excellency may be summed up in his own words: “Ministers must work together and if the Government finds in the Council a body whether constituted on communal or other lines which appears sufficiently united to present on ordinary occasions a working majority in the House, it is proper that on questions relating to ministerial action it should give reasonable support to that party. Its officers cannot serve Ministers loyally in their departments and vote against them in the lobby. If ministers develop policies which appear detrimental to the interests of the province, then action lies primarily with the Governor, and not with the representatives of Government in the Legislature.” In plain English, this means three things. In the first place, the Governor must choose his ministers from among the majority party in the Legislature, no matter whether that party is constituted on communal or other lines. Secondly, the ministers so chosen must work together with something of a common policy. Thirdly, it is the duty of the Government to see that the official members support them with their votes in the lobby. Of these propositions, only the second appears to us to be sound.

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