DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Reforms in Punjab

Reforms in Punjab

Lahore, Saturday, October 30, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

WE owed it to the courtesy of His Excellency in attempting, in his recent speech at the Punjab Legislative Council, a specific reply to our comments on the part of the Viceroy’s Durbar speech in which he spoke of “the harmonious working of the Reforms” in this province, no less than to the intrinsic importance of the subject to make a few further observations in regard to it. The position taken up by His Excellency may be summed up in his own words: “Ministers must work together and if the Government finds in the Council a body whether constituted on communal or other lines which appears sufficiently united to present on ordinary occasions a working majority in the House, it is proper that on questions relating to ministerial action it should give reasonable support to that party. Its officers cannot serve Ministers loyally in their departments and vote against them in the lobby. If ministers develop policies which appear detrimental to the interests of the province, then action lies primarily with the Governor, and not with the representatives of Government in the Legislature.” In plain English, this means three things. In the first place, the Governor must choose his ministers from among the majority party in the Legislature, no matter whether that party is constituted on communal or other lines. Secondly, the ministers so chosen must work together with something of a common policy. Thirdly, it is the duty of the Government to see that the official members support them with their votes in the lobby. Of these propositions, only the second appears to us to be sound.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts