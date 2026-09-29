Refresh your memory

PANDIT Motilal Nehru’s speech at the public meeting held at Lahore on Saturday, viewed in itself and without any reference to his past utterances and conduct, was a great forensic effort. The public, however, has an inconveniently long memory, and as soon as it has ceased to be under the spell of the Pandit’s voice, it has begun to ask questions to which he must give a satisfactory reply if his triumph is not to be purely momentary. It is well from this point of view that the Pandit is going to deliver another address at Lahore. If he does, we have no doubt he will answer some of these questions. The first question that he has to answer is, in what sense is the position of the Independent Congress Party in relation to the Congress as at the present constituted different from the position of the Swaraj Party itself in relation to the Congress of 1922? The reply that the Pandit gave to this question in his speech on Saturday, as reported by our representative, was as follows: “Except on one or two minor points, the Swaraj Party fully agreed with the Congress programme. There was in that respect absolutely no similarity between the Independent Congress Party and the Swaraj Party. Non-cooperation with its boycott of courts, councils, titles, educational institutions and government services, was the accepted programme of the Congress when the Swaraj Party came into existence; and the Swaraj Party accepted all five boycotts, with the proviso that the manner in which they had attempted the boycott of councils had failed and they should now enter the Councils to non-cooperate and obstruct from within.”

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