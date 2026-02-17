DT
Home / This day that year / Responsibility without power

Responsibility without power

The Tribune, Wednesday, February 17, 1926

Updated At : 04:39 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
THERE was one statement made by the Home Member in his otherwise temperate speech in the debate on the Bengal Regulation in the Assembly, which cannot be allowed to pass unchallenged. “I want to know,” he said, “who is responsible for law and order, the Executive Government or this House? I want to know if this House has always been ready to support the Government in any way or shape measures necessary for the administration of this country. I say, No. I know this House is not prepared to help us in maintaining law and order. It seems to be a natural characteristic of Indians.” If this means anything, it means that Indians, whatever other merit they may have, neither understand nor appreciate the necessity of maintaining law and order, and that it is for this reason that the Assembly has never been ready to support the Government in any form or shape in respect of measures necessary for the administration of the country. It is impossible to think of a statement which is either more serious or more incorrect and misleading, and this in spite of the qualifying clause, added probably as an afterthought, that the speaker did not say that the House was in sympathy with crime. Whether the House was or was not in sympathy with crime, if it could be truthfully said with regard to it that it was not prepared to help the Executive Government maintain law and order, and that because of the inherent incapacity of Indians to appreciate the necessity of doing so, it would be a conclusive proof both of its own unfitness to share the authority of the Government and of the unfitness of the country for a responsible or, for that matter, any other form of popular government.

