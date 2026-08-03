Right of publishing news

WE offer our sincere congratulations to Mr PK Chakravarty, former editor of Forward, who had been convicted by the Chief Presidency Magistrate of Calcutta under Section 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code, on his acquittal by the Calcutta High Court. The charge against Mr Chakravarty was that he had published a piece of news in his paper which, in the opinion of the Bengal Government, was calculated to promote or further class hatred. His defence was that all that he had done was to reproduce from a Muslim journal an extract containing a piece of news, and that extract had been published in the ordinary course without any intention on his part to promote or further class hatred. This perfectly legitimate plea, which the Chief Presidency Magistrate had failed to appreciate, was entirely accepted by the High Court, and the judgment which their lordships delivered not only vindicates the claims of justice in the particular case, but is of great and outstanding importance to the newspaper press generally, on whose elementary rights there is an ever-increasing tendency on the part of the Executive in this country to encroach. “Forward,” said Mr Justice Rankin, “had published in the ordinary and in a perfectly legitimate way a sensible piece of news without any intention to utilise that piece of news for the purpose of promoting or furthering class hatred. Assuming that the publication of the news had a tendency to promote ill-feeling in the minds of certain persons, the reasonable explanation of the editor was that he had published a fairly important piece of news and it could not be said that educated Hindu youths would be influenced by reading this news.”

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