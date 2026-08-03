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Home / This day that year / Right of publishing news

Right of publishing news

Lahore, Tuesday, August 3, 1926

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Updated At : 03:28 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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WE offer our sincere congratulations to Mr PK Chakravarty, former editor of Forward, who had been convicted by the Chief Presidency Magistrate of Calcutta under Section 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code, on his acquittal by the Calcutta High Court. The charge against Mr Chakravarty was that he had published a piece of news in his paper which, in the opinion of the Bengal Government, was calculated to promote or further class hatred. His defence was that all that he had done was to reproduce from a Muslim journal an extract containing a piece of news, and that extract had been published in the ordinary course without any intention on his part to promote or further class hatred. This perfectly legitimate plea, which the Chief Presidency Magistrate had failed to appreciate, was entirely accepted by the High Court, and the judgment which their lordships delivered not only vindicates the claims of justice in the particular case, but is of great and outstanding importance to the newspaper press generally, on whose elementary rights there is an ever-increasing tendency on the part of the Executive in this country to encroach. “Forward,” said Mr Justice Rankin, “had published in the ordinary and in a perfectly legitimate way a sensible piece of news without any intention to utilise that piece of news for the purpose of promoting or furthering class hatred. Assuming that the publication of the news had a tendency to promote ill-feeling in the minds of certain persons, the reasonable explanation of the editor was that he had published a fairly important piece of news and it could not be said that educated Hindu youths would be influenced by reading this news.”

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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