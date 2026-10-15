Right of the minority

THE most important part of Lala Duni Chand’s article on the Independent Congress party, which we publish elsewhere in this issue, is that in which he disputes the right of that party to act against the Cawnpur resolution and yet remain within the Congress and call themselves Congressmen. Duni Chand is a Swarajist and is doubtless aware that his own party, as long as it was a minority in the Congress, claimed and exercised precisely the right which he would now deny to the Independent Congress party. It is undoubtedly open to him to say that this is not a conclusive argument because if the principle he lays down is sound, the mere fact that his own party violated it would not give another party the right to violate it with impunity. But before he does so, he has to show that the principle is sound. The analogy of the British Constitution does not hold at all, for the simple reason that the Congress is not an organisation of the same kind as the British Parliament and has not the same or even similar functions to exercise. It is an unofficial, voluntary body whose sole function is, by the education of public opinion and by peaceful and organised national activities, calculated to bring the pressure of that opinion to bear on the British electorate, to transform the present irresponsible Government in India into a government wholly responsible to the people. In the case of such a body, it is not necessary to demand allegiance of the particular kind from its members that the State is entitled to and does demand from its citizens, but is in the highest degree inexpedient and even impossible.

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