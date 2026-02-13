Section 109 of the CrPC

SECTION 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is a preventive provision of the law which empowers the magistracy to send a person to prison not because he has committed an offence but because there is a reasonable suspicion that he is going to do so, and he cannot furnish security to the satisfaction of the court. The law, as it at present stands, provides that the sentence inflicted on a person for not being able to furnish security will be one of the simple imprisonment; while the Home Member’s Bill, the motion for the consideration of which the Assembly passed on Thursday, owing to the unaccountable absence of a large number of popular members, makes it discretionary for the court to award “simple” or “rigorous” imprisonment in default of security. In the course of a lengthy speech in support of the Bill, Sir Alexander Muddiman did not controvert the obvious and indisputable fact that Section 109 is not meant to punish people for offences actually committed but is merely designed to prevent the commission of certain crimes by either putting the would-be offenders on security or sending them to prison. That being the case, the suggested provision for rigorous imprisonment is clearly out of place. The law, as it stands, is bad enough, because it empowers the courts to sentence a man to imprisonment on mere suspicion, and that also not for having actually committed an offence but a suspicion that he will, if left free, do so. But it may be argued with some show of plausibility that when a man is likely or about to commit an offence, society acts properly by either compelling the individual to give security against committing the offence or restraining his liberty and preventing him from committing the offence.

Advertisement