Sense of disillusionment

WHEN the Paddison deputation was sent from India to South Africa to negotiate the holding of a Round-Table Conference, many Indians asked, of what avail was it? So obdurate was the Government of South Africa in the matter of its Indian policy that people, who knew the strong racial bias of the white population, did not entertain any great hope of success. When subsequently the Paddison deputation, aided by CF Andrews, succeeded in securing the Boer statesman’s consent to the holding of the Conference, there was some measure of satisfaction in India. Most people thought that there would be an opportunity of convincing reasonably minded men of the justice of India’s demand. This expectation, however, was shortlived for the South African Government subsequently passed the Colour Bar Bill which is calculated to keep out Indians as well as the native population from skilled occupations and makes the Round Table Conference practically futile. At any rate, most people in India considered that it would be farcical to hold the conference when we see the obvious determination of the South African authorities to drive out Indians altogether from that country. Lord Birkenhead’s statement in the House of Lords, of which Reuter has sent a summary, seems to confirm this view. He has distinctly stated that “it would be premature to say that the holding of the conference necessarily connoted the certainty of an agreement or even of a compromise.”
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