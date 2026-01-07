Sir Abdur Rahim’s challenge

WHILE we join the rest of the responsible section of the Press in India, both Indian and Anglo-Indian, in deploring the tone of Sir Abdur Rahim’s presidential address at the last session of the Muslim League, it does seem to us that from one point of view it is just as well that the bitter pill is not sugared. Sir Rahim cannot be disposed of even by Mahomed Ali, as he has so often disposed of the editor of the Muslim Outlook, as a madman. If such a man holds views which are so indistinguishable from those of the Muslim Outlook that in the opinion of that journal itself his address might have been drafted by a member of its staff, why should not the whole of political India, Hindu as well as Muslim, have truth presented to it in all its bitterness without any attempt at sugar-coating? But if we are to have the bitter truth, let us have the whole of it. Did Sir Rahim speak only as an individual, or did he speak as the mouthpiece of his community and particularly that section of it which is represented by the Muslim League? That is what the non-Muslim Indian has a right to and must, indeed, know before he can take one single step forward either in his talk of communal unity or his attempt to bring it about. Two things are undoubtedly significant in this connection. One is that Sir Rahim’s views must have been at least partially known to his co-religionists before they put him in the chair of what they claim to be their foremost representative gathering. The other is that at the meeting of the Muslim League itself, the views of Sir Rahim as well as the manner in which he chose to express them passed entirely unchallenged.

