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Home / This day that year / Sir Abdur Rahim’s statement

Sir Abdur Rahim’s statement

Lahore, Wednesday, September 22, 1926

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Updated At : 02:46 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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IN the statement he has just issued through the Associated Press, defining his own position and that of his party with regard to the ensuing elections and the Reforms generally, Sir Abdur Rahim reveals himself in an interesting character. He is no longer the ardent and aggressive communalist that we have known him for some time to be, but a patriotic Indian, whose nationalism is not, indeed, of the purest quality, but who does believe in fairness to and cooperation with other communities, even the much-abused Hindus. “I fail to understand”, he writes, “why the representatives of each community, while fully undertaking to see that its especial rights and interests are safeguarded, should not be able to combine and work together for the common cause of the country. That is the ideal we have set before ourselves, and that, I venture to think, is the only practicable ideal, so long as there remain differentiated communities in India. We definitely set our face against the domination of one class or community by another.” It may be said at once that this is the nearest approach to a sensible position that Sir Rahim has made since he ceased to be the nationalist who wrote the famous minute of dissent as a member of the Public Services Commission. Only a moment’s serious examination, however, suffices to show that the new position, if it is utterly inconsistent with the position taken up by Sir Rahim in the Aligarh speech, is as untenable as that position. At Aligarh, he threw out an arrogant and insulting challenge to Hindu nationalism, which rendered cooperation between Hindus and Mussalmans for the common cause of the country an utter impossibility.

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