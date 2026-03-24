Sir Denys Bray’s speech

WE have already seen that in substance no less than in spirit and temper, Sir Denys Bray’s concluding speech in the debate on the Frontier Province in the Legislative Assembly presents a striking contract to the speech of the Home Member. The question which we are entitled to ask is, which of the two speakers represented the government in this case? Was it the Home Member? Why, then, was Sir Bray put up to make the final speech on behalf of the government? The resolution was not his, and he could claim the right to speak twice in the debate only on the ground of his representing the government. Was it Sir Bray, then, who represented the government? If so, what becomes of the professed neutrality of the government and the declaration made by the Home Member that the government front benches would take no part in any division that might take place over the resolution? Who could say after hearing Sir Bray’s speech or after reading it in print that that official was neutral? It is bad enough that in a matter of this kind, a Secretary to the government and a Member of the government should have spoken in different voices. It is immeasurably worse that the Secretary instead of the Member should have made the final speech in the debate and, in doing so, have been able to reduce the position taken up by the Member to an obvious nullity. The utter untenableness of the government’s position become all the more clear when it is borne in mind that the speech of the Foreign Secretary was not merely made in the exercise of the government’s right of final reply, but was in form as well as in substance an answer to all the principal speakers on the other side.

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