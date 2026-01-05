Sir Fazl-i-Hussain’s appointment

THERE is no need to go into hysterics or to make an exhibition of impotent rage over the appointment of Sir Fazl-i-Hussain as a member of the Punjab Executive Council in succession to Sir Sundar Singh Majithia. But both Sir Malcolm Hailey, who must have had a hand in this appointment, and the Government of India, on whose recommendation the appointment has been made, must be told in the plainest terms what the non-Muslim section of the people of this province think of it. They can scarcely be unaware that this section literally heaved a sigh of relief when Fazl-i-Hussain was removed from the Punjab Government and appointed a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council. They did not even mind this promotion, which they considered singularly ill-deserved, because they hoped that it meant the removal, to however small an extent, of what they considered the most disintegrating influence in the public life of this province. The relief, however, proved short-lived. For Sir Fazl-i-Hussain came back after three months and was straightway appointed to his old post, although at the time he had not even a seat in the Legislative Council. And now he has been given what in a sense is an even better and more secure job, a job which practically makes him independent at once of the caprices of constituents and of the vote of the council. For five years, he is as pucca in his place in the government as the Governor himself, and can snap his fingers at all his opponents of whatever community or school of thought. His appointment consolidates the alliance between the bureaucracy and the Muslim bloc in the council.

