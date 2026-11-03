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Home / This day that year / Sir O’Dwyer’s article

Sir O’Dwyer’s article

Lahore, Wednesday, November 3, 1926

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Updated At : 03:15 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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THOSE who imagined that with the publication of his book on India, which in the judgment of most competent authorities was the most audacious misrepresentation of the country in our time and generation, Sir Michael O’Dwyer would rest on his oars, and would not take any further trouble to benefit an ungrateful nation were obviously mistaken. His is the higher type of benevolence which moves independently of gratitude or ingratitude in the receiver. That is why not a month, sometimes not a week, passes without his giving some tangible evidence that his love for India is just as strong and active as it was in the days when he made a famous speech in the Indian Legislative Council for which he had to apologise, or in the still more eventful days when he evolved a portentous rebellion out of his imagination to give Punjab some idea of his strength and the might of the government of which he was an agent. The latest manifestation of his love is in the shape of an article in the Edinburgh Review for October under the heading “Politics and Religion in India today,” of which the Editor of the Review has courteously sent an advanced proof to us, presumably at the suggestion of Sir O’Dwyer himself. Every page, every paragraph, every line of this article breathes that great, if somewhat peculiar, love of India and that anxiety to serve her and help her forward on the road to that noblest of all goals of national endeavour, perpetual subjection, with which Sir O’Dwyer made us so familiar during his administration in this province, and especially its concluding part.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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