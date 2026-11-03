Sir O’Dwyer’s article

THOSE who imagined that with the publication of his book on India, which in the judgment of most competent authorities was the most audacious misrepresentation of the country in our time and generation, Sir Michael O’Dwyer would rest on his oars, and would not take any further trouble to benefit an ungrateful nation were obviously mistaken. His is the higher type of benevolence which moves independently of gratitude or ingratitude in the receiver. That is why not a month, sometimes not a week, passes without his giving some tangible evidence that his love for India is just as strong and active as it was in the days when he made a famous speech in the Indian Legislative Council for which he had to apologise, or in the still more eventful days when he evolved a portentous rebellion out of his imagination to give Punjab some idea of his strength and the might of the government of which he was an agent. The latest manifestation of his love is in the shape of an article in the Edinburgh Review for October under the heading “Politics and Religion in India today,” of which the Editor of the Review has courteously sent an advanced proof to us, presumably at the suggestion of Sir O’Dwyer himself. Every page, every paragraph, every line of this article breathes that great, if somewhat peculiar, love of India and that anxiety to serve her and help her forward on the road to that noblest of all goals of national endeavour, perpetual subjection, with which Sir O’Dwyer made us so familiar during his administration in this province, and especially its concluding part.

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