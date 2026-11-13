Stanley Baldwin and India

EXCEPT for his reference to the Royal Commission as “the judge of Indian development”, which is a reminder to India of a condition of things which she finds incompatible with her self-respect, there is nothing in UK Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin’s speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet to which any patriotic Indian need take exception. His reference to the elections, the outstanding topic at the present moment, was on the whole pitched in the right key. He did not hazard predictions as to the result of the elections, said the British Premier, beyond saying that “we are watching the outcome with the keenest interest and rejoice to think that there is a real chance that whichever party claims predominance, the policy on non-cooperation may at last be recognised as reactionary and sterile.” The plain meaning of these words is that there is now no large party which believes in non-cooperation in the sense of boycotting the Councils and the “reformed” Constitution. And this is true. Undoubtedly, there is still the party of orthodox non-cooperators, but not only have they abandoned their aggressive programme against Council entry, but they have gone farther and given their power of attorney to the Swaraj party. In connection with the present elections, they or many of them have associated themselves with the Swarajists and are actually working for their success. So far, therefore, as non-cooperation meant the boycott of councils, Baldwin is justified in saying that “the miasma of non-cooperation has been finally dissipated.”
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