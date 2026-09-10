Summit warning to Smith

IN deciding to intensify the armed struggle against Ian Smith’s illegal regime in Rhodesia, the Presidents of five Southern African nations have indirectly told US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger that they expect precious little from his latest round of shuttle diplomacy. Vindication of their stand at the Dar es Salaam Summit came almost immediately when Smith said in an interview given to a Salisbury daily that he would never allow black majority rule in Rhodesia. The African leaders have ample reasons to be sceptical about the US Secretary of State’s new-found concern for Southern Africa. It is an undisputed fact that the US never bothered about Southern Africa or the African people’s struggle for independence until the liberation of Angola and the presence of Russians and Cubans there. The Africans are also aware that Kissinger’s principal interest now is to protect and perpetuate the racist regime of South Africa by working out a settlement involving independence to Namibia and forcing Smith to accept majority rule with some guarantees for the whites. There is an element of purblindness in Kissinger’s attempts to delink Namibia and Rhodesia from South Africa’s own pursuance of apartheid. Kenneth Kaunda had long ago made it clear that the three issues were part of the same struggle to win back the freedom and dignity that the white regimes have denied to the native Africans for so long. Smith is perhaps nearer reality in warning South Africa that if Pretoria were to drop Rhodesia, it would itself follow soon after.

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