DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Summit warning to Smith

Summit warning to Smith

Chandigarh, Friday, September 10, 1976

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:17 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

IN deciding to intensify the armed struggle against Ian Smith’s illegal regime in Rhodesia, the Presidents of five Southern African nations have indirectly told US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger that they expect precious little from his latest round of shuttle diplomacy. Vindication of their stand at the Dar es Salaam Summit came almost immediately when Smith said in an interview given to a Salisbury daily that he would never allow black majority rule in Rhodesia. The African leaders have ample reasons to be sceptical about the US Secretary of State’s new-found concern for Southern Africa. It is an undisputed fact that the US never bothered about Southern Africa or the African people’s struggle for independence until the liberation of Angola and the presence of Russians and Cubans there. The Africans are also aware that Kissinger’s principal interest now is to protect and perpetuate the racist regime of South Africa by working out a settlement involving independence to Namibia and forcing Smith to accept majority rule with some guarantees for the whites. There is an element of purblindness in Kissinger’s attempts to delink Namibia and Rhodesia from South Africa’s own pursuance of apartheid. Kenneth Kaunda had long ago made it clear that the three issues were part of the same struggle to win back the freedom and dignity that the white regimes have denied to the native Africans for so long. Smith is perhaps nearer reality in warning South Africa that if Pretoria were to drop Rhodesia, it would itself follow soon after.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts