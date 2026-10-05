Swarajism versus responsivism

AT a time when the best of India’s sons, men who only yesterday were friends and comrades, have declared war upon one another, when mutual bitterness and recrimination have reached its culminating point, and when all over the country the only voice one hears is the voice of strife, it does one’s heart good to disengage oneself for a moment from current controversies and seek such consolation as one can find in philosophy, the sheet anchor of despairing humanity. Is the position as disclosed by the existence of too many mutually antagonistic parties in India, each with its distinctive shibboleths and war cries, so utterly hopeless as it does appear at the outset? Let the question be answered by one of the most illustrious of Germans, in fact, of all modern philosophers. “A party,” says Hegel, “first truly shows itself to have won the victory when it breaks up into two parties; for so it proves that it contains in itself the principle with which it first had to conflict. The interest which formerly divided itself between it and that to which it was opposed now falls entirely within itself, and the opposing principle is left behind and forgotten, just because it is represented by one of the sides in the new controversy which now occupies the minds of men. In this point of view, that discord which appears at first to be a lamentable breach and dissolution of the unity of a party, is really the crowning proof of its success.” In making these observations, Hegel was thinking not of political parties, but of schools of philosophical thought, but his words are just as applicable to the one as they are to the other. They are literally applicable to our own case.

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